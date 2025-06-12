🚨 CROWN HEIGHTS: Massive Shomrim And NYPD Response Due To Large Disorderly Group

A group of approximately 200 young Black teens has been reported gathering on Eastern Parkway, Nostrand Avenue, and Troy Avenue in Crown Heights, with some described as “looking for trouble” and many wearing masks.

Sources tell YWN that the NYPD and Crown Heights Shomrim are responding with significant resources to ensure community safety. An NYPD helicopter is also monitoring the situation from above.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 911 and Crown Heights Shomrim at 718-774-3333.

