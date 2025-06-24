Historic Maamad for Keren Olam Hatorah Held in Passaic, New Jersey [PHOTOS]

A historic maamad shook the city of Passaic, New Jersey, on Sunday, as a wave of kavod haTorah swept through both private and public asifos in support of Keren Olam HaTorah, the movement that has become the lifeline of the Torah world in Eretz Yisroel.

The day began with an intimate gathering at the home of R’ Barry Lebovits, a well-known supporter of Torah. There, Gedolei Yisroel—Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Harav Meir Stern Shlit”a and many local rabbanim—were welcomed to the city.

R’ Menachem Rokowsky addressed the guests, quoting the Gemara: “One who hosts a talmid chacham in his home and supports him with his assets, it is as if he has brought the korban tamid.”

He continued with a powerful insight from Rabbeinu Yonah: “It’s true the Mishnah says im ein kemach ein Torah, but it also says im ein Torah ein kemach — if one doesn’t use their kemach (resources) for Torah, they won’t have it. Not as a punishment, but because that’s the purpose for which Hashem gave it in the first place.”

The private gathering served as a prelude to the main event later that day — a public maamad attended by thousands of yeshiva bochurim, baalei batim, roshei yeshiva, and rabbanim from across Passaic and beyond. It was led by Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a and Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, with the participation of Harav Yosef Chevroni shlit”a and the leading rabbanim of Passaic’s Torah institutions.

The event opened with heartfelt Tehillim led by Harav Nosson Weissman shlit”a, mashgiach of the Passaic yeshiva, for the safety and success of acheinu Bnei Yisroel in Eretz Yisroel.

Opening remarks were delivered by the evening’s emcee, who exclaimed: “Gedolei Yisroel—many of them elderly—have been traveling nonstop for over a week. Why? Because they have hefkered themselves for Torah. They’re not doing this for the few major yeshivos that might survive without help. They’re thinking about the majority of mosdos such kollel in Ashdod with 11 avreichim that would have no way to continue without the Keren. They’re thinking about Klal Yisroel. And now, we have the zechus to stand with them.”

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a said that supporting Keren Olam HaTorah is not merely tzedakah. “It is a declaration!” the revered gadol explained. “We’re saying: We want Torah! We want Hashem! And when we show Him that, He returns to us — with bracha, with hatzlacha, with yeshuos.”

He added: “The Torah in Eretz Yisroel isn’t just sustaining Klal Yisroel there — it determines the vitality of Torah in America as well. Anyone who joins Keren Olam HaTorah will see bracha in their homes: shalom bayis, parnassah, nachas, and spiritual success. This is what will bring the geulah.”

Thousands erupted in spontaneous dancing at the conclusion of the maamad—rikudim l’kavod haTorah, as they all committed themselves to supporting the unparalleled limud hatorah of Eretz Yisroel.

