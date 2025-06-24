Shocking! Radical Muslim Imam: “Jihad in America Is All Muslims Uniting and Electing The First Muslim Mayor”

“Jihad in NYC is Electing One of Our Own”: Queens Imam Sparks Outrage with Political Call

Queens, NY — A fiery statement from Imam Ali of Queens is drawing sharp reactions after he declared during a recent speech that “Jihad in NYC is electing one of our own — Zohran Mamdani — for mayor.”

The imam emphasized that “Jihad is not only fighting in Palestine; they need it to defend themselves. Jihad here is different.” He explained that in the local context, it means political engagement and Muslim unity, highlighting a larger strategy to increase Muslim political power in New York.

Ali praised the community’s growing cohesion: “If London made it, why can’t NYC make it?” — a reference to London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The comments have sparked backlash online, with many questioning the use of religiously charged language like “jihad” in American political discourse. Others see it as a call to civic participation within the Muslim community.

Zohran Mamdani, currently a New York State Assemblymember, has not publicly commented on the imam’s remarks.