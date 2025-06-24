A Note Of Thanks To The YWN Staff

We would like to take this opportunity to publicly commend our team for their exceptional work and dedication over the past few weeks.

Over the past 13 days, the YWN Live Blog consistently maintained an audience of over 10,000 concurrent viewers – 24 hours a day! During this period, our dedicated team published an impressive total of 1,100 articles in live time, keeping you all informed with the most accurate and important updates.

Simultaneously, more than 1,300 posts were shared via the YWN WhatsApp status, which is followed by nearly 94,000 individuals, along with over 1,000 posts on the YWN WhatsApp Communities, which has nearly 50,000 participants.

Additionally, the YWN homepage had record traffic, with hundreds of thousands of readers visiting multiple times each day. The YWN homepage was continuously updated with comprehensive, in-depth articles covering the latest developments in the conflict, as well as other major global news. In total, hundreds of articles were published to keep our readership well-informed.

This incredible team around the globe, worked around the clock to bring our readers the latest news in a very worrisome time for our nation.

May we soon report on the coming of Moshiach.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)