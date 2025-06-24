Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Note Of Thanks To The YWN Staff


We would like to take this opportunity to publicly commend our team for their exceptional work and dedication over the past few weeks.

Over the past 13 days, the YWN Live Blog consistently maintained an audience of over 10,000 concurrent viewers – 24 hours a day! During this period, our dedicated team published an impressive total of 1,100 articles in live time, keeping you all informed with the most accurate and important updates.

Simultaneously, more than 1,300 posts were shared via the YWN WhatsApp status, which is followed by nearly 94,000 individuals, along with over 1,000 posts on the YWN WhatsApp Communities, which has nearly 50,000 participants.

Additionally, the YWN homepage had record traffic, with hundreds of thousands of readers visiting multiple times each day. The YWN homepage was continuously updated with comprehensive, in-depth articles covering the latest developments in the conflict, as well as other major global news. In total, hundreds of articles were published to keep our readership well-informed.

This incredible team around the globe, worked around the clock to bring our readers the latest news in a very worrisome time for our nation.

May we soon report on the coming of Moshiach.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Trump Unleashes Tirade Against AOC And Her Democrat Cronies Amid Impeachment Threats: “MAKE MY DAY!”

With 14 Scientists Assassinated, Israel Hopes to Freeze Iran’s Nuclear Progress for Years

VICIOUS ASSAULT IN BORO PARK; Suspect Arrested Thanks to Shomrim and NYPD Response {VIDEO}

Trump Lashes Out At Israel, Iran, Mainstream Media; Warns Jewish State After Iran Breaks Ceasefire: “DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS!”

Ben Gurion Airport To Gradually Resume Full Operations

NETANYAHU: All Objectives Of Iran War Achieved; Will Respond With Force To Any Ceasefire Violation

🚨 HORROR IN BEERSHEVA: Four Killed As Iran Fires Multiple Missile Barrages At Israel

PM Netanyahu Suggests He Can Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia Even Without A Palestinian State

“We’re Closer Than Your Neck Vein”: Israeli Agents Threaten Iranian Generals by Phone [MUST WATCH]

CHICKENS COME HOME TO ROOST: Iran’s Terrorism Enablers Outraged After It Attacks One Of Their Own

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network