Deal’s Kehilla Rises Up with Historic Support for Keren Olam Hatorah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

A powerful maamad took place at the home of noted philanthropist Mr. Jimmy Khezrie in Deal on Monday, featuring leading Gedolei Yisroel including Rishon L’Tzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef shlit”a, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Harav Don Segal shlit”a, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Harav Shlomo Kanievsky shlit”a, and Harav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a. The cause: Keren Olam HaTorah, a lifeline for thousands of yeshivos and kollelim facing financial devastation due to crippling budget cuts in Eretz Yisroel.

The emcee, Rabbi David Haber, said it best: “This is a war — not with weapons, but to defend Torah. Gedolei Torah have been on the road for over a week, utterly spent, not to save their own yeshivos, but for the kollelim in Ashdod, the avreichim in Beit Shemesh, and the Torah world across Eretz Yisroel. And we, baruch Hashem, have the chance to stand with them.”

Mr. Khezrie – who co-hosted the event along with Mr. Ezra Erani, another world-renowned baal tzedakah – moved the room with his remarks: “I used to wonder why Torah is called keneged kulam, more valuable than all other mitzvos.

And now I understand — because without Torah, we don’t hold on to anything else. Torah is what has preserved our people through 3,000 years of war and exile. We’re not just supporting Torah — we’re preserving our survival.”

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a followed with a sobering message.

“When Hashem is distant, klal Yisroel suffers,” Rav Moshe Hillel said. “And what determines if He is close to us? Torah. Supporting Torah in Eretz Yisroel isn’t tzedaka — it’s how we bring Hashem closer to our lives, to our kehillos, and to the world.”

And then, a remarkable thing began to happen. One by one, tomchei Torah rose before the gedolim, each one pledging their financial support for the monumental, historic mission to save Torah in Eretz Yisroel.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Deal’s Kehilla Rises Up with Historic Support for Keren Olam Hatorah