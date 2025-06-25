New Invention Allows People With Low Vision and the Elderly to Read Again

JACKSON, NJ – A frum entrepreneur from Jackson has launched a groundbreaking new invention that’s already transforming lives: a system that allows people with low vision—including elderly Gedolim—to read and learn again with clarity and ease.





The device, called OrahVision, lets users simply place down any sefer, paper, or document. The system instantly adjusts lighting, corrects curvature, sharpens the text, and displays a large, clear, high-contrast image on screen. Users can turn pages, zoom in and out, and even ask questions about the text—all with a single tap.





“It’s so intuitive that people in their 90s who’ve never used technology are now using it daily to learn,” says Yisroel Wahl, the creator of OrahVision.





Wahl explains that the project began as a personal mission. “A close family member’s vision was deteriorating. He spends his life learning, and the existing magnifiers made it nearly impossible to get through more than a few words. I put my life on hold to build a real solution,” he says. “With tremendous Siyata Dishmaya, here we are.”





Once Wahl posted a video of the system in action, the response was immediate. “Calls came in from all over the world. People are desperate for something like this—and until now, it didn’t exist.”





The stories have been deeply moving. “There are people who had basically given up,” he says. “One man immediately got emotional. He said he’d be able to learn the Parsha for the first time in four years. An elderly woman who had all but given up on life found her spirit again. The stories don’t stop.”





OrahVision is now available to the public in early adopter release.

To order or learn more, email [email protected], call or WhatsApp 732‑637‑9674, or visit OrahVision.com.