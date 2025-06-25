CIA DIRECTOR CONFIRMS: Iran Nuclear Program “Severely Damaged”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed Wednesday that recent U.S. and Israeli strikes caused severe damage to Iran’s nuclear program.

In a statement posted to X, Ratcliffe said the CIA has credible intelligence—including from a trusted source—that key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and will take years to rebuild.

“CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran’s Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes,” he wrote.

Ratcliffe added that the agency is still gathering intelligence and will keep officials and, when possible, the public informed.

The statement directly contradicts leaked reports that suggested the strikes had limited impact. Ratcliffe said those reports were based on illegally sourced information and do not reflect the CIA’s current assessment.

