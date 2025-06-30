“PORKY PIG PARTY!”: Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s $5T Spending Bill, Calls for New Political Party

Elon Musk delivered a new, blistering rebuke Monday of President Donald Trump’s signature spending bill, as the Senate raced through a marathon amendment session in hopes of getting the measure to Trump’s desk by the July 4 deadline.

Musk, once a close White House ally and a power player at the Department of Government Efficiency, took a flamethrower to Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” slamming it as a historic betrayal of taxpayers.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS, that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.

He added: “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

In a follow-up post, Musk escalated his attack, declaring that every member of Congress who votes for the bill should “hang their head in shame” and vowing political revenge.

“[T]hey will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk thundered.

The White House, seeking to cool tensions, pointed to Trump’s remarks on Fox News over the weekend, where he shrugged off Musk’s fury as sour grapes over the bill’s plan to slash electric vehicle subsidies.

“I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well, always. He’s a smart guy,” Trump told Fox.

Musk, however, has made clear his outrage goes beyond green energy carve-outs, repeatedly blasting the bill’s expected $3 trillion-plus addition to the national debt. Their already strained relationship collapsed into a public feud earlier this month after Musk lashed out in a string of posts he later partially walked back.

