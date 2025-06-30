Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“PORKY PIG PARTY!”: Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s $5T Spending Bill, Calls for New Political Party

Elon Musk speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Elon Musk delivered a new, blistering rebuke Monday of President Donald Trump’s signature spending bill, as the Senate raced through a marathon amendment session in hopes of getting the measure to Trump’s desk by the July 4 deadline.

Musk, once a close White House ally and a power player at the Department of Government Efficiency, took a flamethrower to Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” slamming it as a historic betrayal of taxpayers.

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS, that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk wrote on X, the social media platform he owns.

He added: “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

In a follow-up post, Musk escalated his attack, declaring that every member of Congress who votes for the bill should “hang their head in shame” and vowing political revenge.

“[T]hey will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk thundered.

The White House, seeking to cool tensions, pointed to Trump’s remarks on Fox News over the weekend, where he shrugged off Musk’s fury as sour grapes over the bill’s plan to slash electric vehicle subsidies.

“I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well, always. He’s a smart guy,” Trump told Fox.

Musk, however, has made clear his outrage goes beyond green energy carve-outs, repeatedly blasting the bill’s expected $3 trillion-plus addition to the national debt. Their already strained relationship collapsed into a public feud earlier this month after Musk lashed out in a string of posts he later partially walked back.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

YWN EXCLUSIVE: NYC Mayor Adams Blasts NYS Education Dept Over Special Ed Issues At Yeshivas

INSANE: 20% Of Jewish Voters in NYC Supported Mamdani in the Mayoral Primary

AOC EXPOSED: Social Congresswoman Clings to Working-Class Storyline After Her Comfortable Childhood is Revealed

“Not Our Problem”: Jewish Students Say MIT Ignored Antisemitism Allegations Against Professor in Shocking New Suit

Mossad Breaks Silence: “Qaani Is Not Our Spy” Amid Explosive Espionage Rumors

Trump Administration Finds Harvard Was “Willful Participant” in Antisemitism, Threatens to Cut All Federal Aid

CIA Chief Tells Lawmakers U.S. Strikes Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program for Years

WATCH: NYC Mayoral Nominee Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Denounce “Globalize the Intifada”

Knesset Committee Votes To Impeach MK Ayman Odeh

Trump: “I’m Not Offering Iran Anything Or Even Talking To Them”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network