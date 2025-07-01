Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Suspected Iranian Spy Arrested in Denmark for Gathering Intel on Jewish Targets in Germany

The Iranian flag flies in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin, June 22, 2025. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

A Danish man suspected of collecting intelligence on Jewish sites and individuals in Berlin on behalf of Iranian security services has been arrested in Denmark, German federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Identified only as Ali S. under German privacy laws, the suspect was detained this past Thursday in the Danish city of Aarhus. Prosecutors said he was tasked by an Iranian intelligence agency earlier this year to gather information on “Jewish localities and specific Jewish individuals” in the German capital.

According to authorities, Ali S. conducted surveillance of three properties in Berlin in June, “presumably in preparation of further intelligence activities in Germany, possibly including terrorist attacks on Jewish targets.”

“If this suspicion is confirmed, we are dealing with an outrageous operation,” said German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig in a statement. “The protection of Jewish life has the highest priority for the German government.”

Security measures at Jewish and Israeli facilities across Germany were already heightened following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

Prosecutors said German domestic intelligence provided the information that led to the suspect’s arrest. Ali S. faces accusations of working for a foreign intelligence service.

He will be extradited to Germany, where a judge will determine whether he should remain in custody while awaiting formal charges. The timing of the extradition was not immediately clear.

Germany, a close ally of Israel, has a complex relationship with Iran. Berlin has long supported diplomatic engagement with Tehran over its nuclear program but has also confronted the regime over human rights abuses. In October, Germany ordered the closure of all three Iranian consulates in the country after the Iranian judiciary announced the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian dual national kidnapped in Dubai in 2020. That left only Iran’s embassy operating in Berlin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

‘None Like You’: Netanyahu Honors United Hatzalah Volunteers at Emergency Logistics Center Launch

SIGH OF RELIEF: 14 Iranian Jews Arrested in Recent Raids Reportedly Released

Netanyahu Set To Visit The White House Next Monday As Trump Presses For A Ceasefire In Gaza

Families Of Young Meron Victims To Receive Millions In Compensation From The State

Israeli Couple Accused of Spying for Iran, Found With Cash and Communications Gear

US Confirms Ongoing Iran Contacts, Prioritizes Gaza Hostage Talks Amid Dermer Visit

MAILBAG: An Open Letter To Brooklyn Gevirim And Askanim: Follow In The Footsteps Of Lakewood’s Success

HATE IN CATSKILLS: Nikolsburg Rebbe, Other Jews Targeted In Egg-Throwing Attack In S. Fallsburg And Woodbourne

How the “Liar’s Dividend” is Shielding Child Abusers From Accountability | Yisroel Picker, MSW

Iran Claims 71 Killed in Israeli Strike on Tehran’s Infamous Evin Prison

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network