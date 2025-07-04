Mamdani Holds Early Edge in NYC Mayor’s Race, but Poll Warns of Cracks Beneath the Surface

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is the early favorite in New York City’s general mayoral election, but new polling suggests his lead could crumble if opposition voters rally behind a single rival.

The American Pulse survey, released Thursday, shows Mamdani drawing support from 35% of voters, with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo trailing at 29%. Republican Curtis Sliwa garners 16%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams languishes at 14%. Long-shot independent Jim Walden polls at just 1%.

“Mamdani has an early lead and a clear message, but deeper scrutiny may erode enthusiasm among general election voters,” said Dustin Olson, American Pulse’s pollster. “There are warning signs flashing all around.”

Mamdani, 33, rocketed to national attention after decisively beating Cuomo in the Democratic primary, 56% to 44%. But a citywide contest could prove a steeper climb, as voters confront his sweeping left-wing proposals — including $9 billion in new taxes on the wealthy and businesses, free buses and child care, government-run grocery stores, and shifting property tax burdens to what he calls “richer and whiter” neighborhoods.

His refusal to denounce the antisemitic slogan “Globalize the Intifada” and his support for the BDS movement against Israel could also alienate a broader electorate.

Even so, Mamdani may benefit from a fractured field. Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa could split opposition votes, paving the way for the democratic socialist to win with a plurality.

Cuomo, 67, remains under pressure from allies to suspend his general-election bid under the “Fight & Deliver” ballot line after his primary defeat. Civil rights leader Al Sharpton has called on Cuomo to bow out, while unions that backed him in the primary have shifted support to Mamdani or are eyeing Adams.

Nevertheless, Cuomo’s campaign sees a path forward, touting the same poll showing him as Mamdani’s strongest opponent. Olson, however, suggested Adams’ campaign is essentially finished, citing stagnant core support: “Mayor Adams’ core support is somewhere between 10% and 13%, so he may not know it yet, but his path is closed,” he explained.

Adams, seeking re-election as an Independent on the EndAntiSemitism and Safe&Affordable ballot lines, remains dogged by scandal and dismal favorability ratings — 62% of voters view him unfavorably, compared to 52% for Cuomo.

Mamdani’s numbers held steady after voters were reminded of his controversial policy positions, polling at 34.4% to Cuomo’s 29.5%. But when voters were asked more generally if they would vote for Mamdani or “anyone else,” the electorate split, 48% for Mamdani and 46% for “anyone else.” When told of his positions, Mamdani’s support dipped to 44%, with 50% preferring any other candidate.

Still, Mamdani maintains a slightly positive favorability rating, 47% favorable to 42% unfavorable — a slim advantage that could prove decisive if his rivals remain divided.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)