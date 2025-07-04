“I Hate Them”: Trump Uses Antisemitic ‘Shylock’ Slur and Rails Against Democrats After Spending Bill Win

President Donald Trump stunned observers Thursday night by reviving an anti-Jewish slur while taking a victory lap over his newly passed spending bill — then veering into a tirade against congressional Democrats, declaring bluntly, “I hate them.”

Speaking before cheering supporters in Des Moines, Trump boasted about pushing through a massive spending package that extends his 2017 tax cuts while slashing Medicaid and SNAP. In private meetings with GOP lawmakers the day before, Trump had reportedly been unaware of nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts buried in the bill.

In his rally speech, Trump praised the bill’s elimination of the estate tax, telling the crowd: “No death tax, no estate tax. No going to the banks and borrowing from — in some cases — a fine banker, in some cases, shylocks and bad people.”

The term shylock — drawn from Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice — has long been recognized as a deeply antisemitic trope for portraying Jews as greedy, predatory moneylenders.

Trump continued, saying these “shylocks and bad people” had “destroyed a lot of families” before pivoting to a scorched-earth attack on Democrats, who unanimously opposed the spending bill.

“Not one Democrat voted for us,” Trump fumed. “We’re gonna use it in the campaign that’s coming up, the midterm, because we’ve gotta beat them. But all of the things that we’ve given, and they wouldn’t vote, only because they hate Trump. But I hate them too. You know that? I really do. I hate them. I cannot stand them because I really believe they hate our country.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Donald Trump says he didn’t know the term “shylock” is considered antisemitic when he used it. “No, I’ve never heard it that way. To me, a shylock is somebody that’s a money lender at high rates. I’ve never heard it that way. You view it differently than me. I’ve never heard that,” Trump said.

The Anti-Defamation League, which works to combat antisemitism, said in a statement that the term “evokes a centuries-old antisemitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous. President Trump’s use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible.”

Democrat Joe Biden, while vice president, said in 2014 that he had made a “poor choice” of words a day after he used the term in remarks to a legal aid group.

Trump’s administration has made cracking down on antisemitism a priority. His administration said it is screening for antisemitic activity when granting immigration benefits and its fight with Harvard University has centered on allegations from the White House that the school has tolerated antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)