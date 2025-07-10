Six Secret Service Agents Suspended Over Botched Trump Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

Six Secret Service agents have been suspended without pay or benefits in connection with the stunning security failure that nearly cost Donald Trump his life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last July. The move comes amid scrutiny of the agency’s leadership and preparedness following what one official called an “operational failure” of the highest order.

Matt Quinn, deputy director of the U.S. Secret Service, confirmed the disciplinary action in an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, stating bluntly: “Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler.”

The agents received penalties ranging from 10 to 42 days of unpaid leave and have since been reassigned to restricted, low-responsibility roles. While the agency opted not to terminate them, Quinn emphasized the Secret Service is now “laser focused on fixing the root cause of the problem” and overhauling internal operations to ensure the failure is never repeated.

The July 13, 2024 attack shocked the nation: gunman Thomas Crooks, perched on a nearby rooftop, opened fire on Trump and a crowd of supporters. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, was killed while shielding his family. Trump, who had just stepped away from the podium, was grazed by a bullet, and two others were seriously wounded.

Crooks was eventually shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper — but only after he had already fired multiple rounds. The fact that he was able to breach the perimeter and maintain an elevated firing position has raised deep concerns about pre-event planning, intelligence coordination, and inter-agency communication.

A damning 180-page report issued in December by a bipartisan House task force concluded that the Butler incident was “preventable.” The report highlighted long-standing issues within the Secret Service, including poor coordination with local law enforcement and inadequate pre-event site assessments.

Compounding the scandal, the agency came under fire again just weeks later after thwarting a second assassination attempt on Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida. The incident further fueled bipartisan calls for accountability, culminating in the resignation of then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and a wave of internal investigations.

In response to the Butler debacle, Quinn said the agency has since deployed military-grade drones, mobile command posts, and upgraded radio systems to enhance real-time coordination with local police.

