Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYSEG Just Announced Upcoming Rate Hikes


NYSEG just announced upcoming rate hikes

As reported

Good News is that you can lock in guaranteed savings fir the coming 20 years, through the state-backed Community Solar Program (CDG Credit).
✅ No fees
✅ No gimmicks
✅ No supplier switch
✅ Just real savings, directly on your existing bill
📉 Rates are going up — your bill doesn’t have to!
Reserve your spot here:
👉 https://senergy.plus/1750
OR
📩 Send a copy of your electric bill to:
[email protected]
📲 Or message us at (732) 314-3939
💡 Lock in your discount now — before the hikes hit.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Socialist Zohran Mamdani Leads NYC Mayoral Race as Incumbent Eric Adams Plunges to Fourth in New Poll

NEIS IN MONSEY: Child Struck by Truck on Dykstras Way East Miraculously Suffers Only Minor Injuries

El Al Announces Major U.S. Expansion as International Airlines Begin Returning to Israel

MAILBAG: Stretching Tuition Payments Over 50 Years Sounds Nice—Until Reality Kicks In

80 Years Later, Global Jewish Population Still Trails Pre-Holocaust Levels, Study Finds

HY”D: IDF Soldier Avraham Azoulai Killed and Nearly Abducted in Khan Younis Ambush

Arab Brutally Attacked Resident Of Kfar Chabad

U.S. Sanctions Infamously Antisemitic U.N. Official Francesca Albanese Over Anti-Israel Advocacy

Iran Planned To Rain Ballistic Missiles On Israel: This Is What It Has Left

Attorney-General: “I Welcome Sanctions Against Bnei Yeshivos”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network