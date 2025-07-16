CUOMO THE SOCIALIST? Disgraced Ex-Gov Flip-Flops on Billionaires in Desperate Bid to Woo Mamdani Voters

In a stunning about-face, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has relaunched his faltering political career by parroting the anti-billionaire rhetoric of his socialist rival, Zohran Mamdani — a move critics say reeks of desperation and political reinvention.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Cuomo openly echoed Mamdani’s populist messaging, declaring: “Which, yeah, I’m anti-billionaire. They have too much money. Make them give it back, especially when we’re having an affordability crisis.”

The remark — a jarring reversal from Cuomo’s years of shielding the wealthy from tax hikes — triggered immediate damage control from longtime spokesman Rich Azzopardi. “That’s a silly manipulation of the Governor’s words,” Azzopardi insisted, claiming Cuomo was merely mimicking Mamdani’s appeal. But even New York Magazine reporter David Freedlander doubled down, tweeting: “Andrew Cuomo is back, and makes his pitch for Mamdani voters.”

Cuomo’s newfound populism contrasts sharply with his record. As governor, he railed against taxing millionaires, warned it would drive the wealthy from New York, and obstructed then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s effort to fund universal pre-K through higher taxes. During the pandemic, Cuomo infamously pleaded with rich New Yorkers to stay — not pay more.

Now, having suffered a humiliating primary defeat to Mamdani in June, Cuomo is scrambling for relevance. His pivot toward progressive talking points — including on housing and transit — is seen by insiders as a calculated, if clumsy, rebranding effort as he fights to remain on the ballot for November’s general election.

“The problem isn’t Cuomo’s platform — it’s Cuomo,” said Democratic strategist Chris Sosa. “He’s viewed as a manipulative bully and a disgraced former governor trying on a new mask. Voters aren’t fooled.”

