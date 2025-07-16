Ex-NYPD Commissioner Accuses Mayor Adams of Running a ‘Coordinated Criminal Conspiracy’ in Explosive Lawsuit

Former interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon has accused Mayor Eric Adams and senior police leadership of orchestrating what he calls a “coordinated criminal conspiracy” at the highest levels of New York City government.

The explosive allegations are detailed in a sweeping 251-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York. Donlon, who briefly led the NYPD following the resignation of Edward Caban amid a widening federal corruption probe, claims city officials used the police department as a tool for political retribution, fraud, and personal gain.

“A coordinated criminal conspiracy had taken root at the highest levels of City government — carried out through wire fraud, mail fraud, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice, and retaliation against whistleblowers,” the lawsuit reads.

Donlon alleges that under Mayor Adams’ watch, senior NYPD brass abandoned proper governance and instead engaged in what he described as “outright malfeasance,” promoting loyalists over qualified officers and manipulating the system to funnel millions in unearned salaries, overtime, and pension perks to politically connected insiders.

The lawsuit also accuses officials of forging internal documents using Donlon’s commissioner authorization to push through promotions and benefits packages that bypassed standard procedures. The result, Donlon contends, was the unlawful transfer of vast sums of public funds under the guise of legitimate compensation.

“This corruption triggered a massive, unlawful transfer of public wealth — millions of dollars in unearned salary increases, overtime eligibility, pension enhancements, and post-retirement benefits,” the lawsuit states.

Following his appointment last fall, Donlon reportedly clashed repeatedly with members of the department’s inner circle. Tensions reached a boiling point in November during a confrontation at the New York City Marathon. According to witnesses, Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard—already infamous for an earlier outburst at a reporter—had to be physically restrained while shouting at Donlon on the sidelines of the race.

The Adams administration has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)