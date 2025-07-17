KOSHER L’PESACH YEAR-ROUND? Trump Says Coke Agrees to Cane Sugar Formula, Company Says “Stay Tuned”

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Coca-Cola will begin using cane sugar in its U.S. products—a change that, if true, would mark a major shift in the soda giant’s long-standing formula. But Coca-Cola itself has yet to confirm any such move.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had spoken with Coca-Cola executives about switching from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar and that the company had agreed. “This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!” he wrote.

However, when asked by NBC News to clarify Trump’s statement, Coca-Cola did not confirm the change. “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” a company spokesperson said. “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

For decades, Coca-Cola produced for the U.S. market has been sweetened primarily with corn syrup—a switch the company made in 1984 for economic reasons. At the time, The New York Times reported that Coca-Cola would “significantly increase” its use of corn syrup in bottled and canned products, while retaining flexibility to use other sweeteners.

By contrast, Coca-Cola products in other countries—including Mexico and much of Europe—are routinely made with cane sugar, a distinction long noted by American consumers who import “Mexican Coke” for its perceived superior taste.

One notable exception to the corn syrup standard in the U.S. has been Coca-Cola’s special Kosher for Passover production. In the weeks leading up to Pesach, the company makes a limited run of cane sugar-sweetened Coke to comply with Jewish dietary restrictions that prohibit the consumption of kitniyot, including corn, during Pesach. These seasonal bottles, often identified by their yellow caps, are sought after even by consumers who are not observant or even Jewish, due to their different taste.

Trump’s announcement appears to align with the broader goals of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, a loosely organized campaign supported by Trump allies and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that urges food companies to eliminate artificial dyes and processed ingredients. Kennedy has advocated for more whole-food diets and criticized the excessive sugar consumption in the American diet.

Despite Trump’s confidence, it remains unclear whether Coca-Cola plans to fully replace corn syrup with cane sugar in its U.S. offerings, or whether the company is simply exploring new limited-run products or variations.

Trump, a well-known fan of Coca-Cola—particularly Diet Coke—has long made headlines for his beverage preferences, including reports of a button in the Oval Office that summoned the soda on demand.

For now, Coca-Cola fans in the U.S. will have to wait and see whether Trump’s claim materializes—or if the yellow-capped Passover bottles will remain the only cane sugar option stateside.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)