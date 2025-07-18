Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Antisemitic Incidents Hit Record High on U.S. College Campuses, Driven by Surge in Online Harassment

FILE - A student protester stands in front of the statue of John Harvard, the first major benefactor of Harvard College, draped in the Palestinian flag, at an encampment of students protesting against the war in Gaza, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., April 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

A record number of antisemitic incidents were reported on U.S. college campuses during the 2024-2025 academic year. According to new data released Wednesday by Hillel International, the Jewish campus organization, 2,334 incidents were recorded over the past year — a 26 percent increase from the 1,853 reported during the previous academic year. That figure is nearly ten times higher than the 289 incidents logged in 2022-2023, before the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

While physical threats and acts of vandalism declined, Hillel attributed the surge to a staggering 185 percent rise in online harassment targeting Jewish students.

“The sharp increase in digital antisemitism underscores the evolving landscape of campus hate,” Hillel President and CEO Adam Lehman said in a statement. “But we’re also seeing that when universities enforce their own policies, it makes a measurable difference in protecting Jewish students and building inclusive campus environments.”

The report comes amid a broader uptick in antisemitism nationwide. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently reported a record 9,354 cases of harassment, vandalism, and assault across the U.S. in 2024 — the highest tally since the organization began tracking such incidents.

Universities have come under increased scrutiny in recent months, with Congress and state lawmakers pressing administrators to crack down on campus antisemitism. Several high-profile college presidents were grilled during Capitol Hill hearings, and along with threats from President Trump to defund those universities, the schools have made new pledges from schools to revise codes of conduct and disciplinary policies.

