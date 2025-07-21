“You’re Saying He Wasn’t Shot?! CNN Melts Down Over Trump Conspiracy Theory [VIDEO]

It turns out there’s a new conspiracy theory floating around—and this one might be too absurd even for cable news.

During a CNN NewsNight panel, left-wing podcast host Touré ignited chaos by floating the idea that Donald Trump wasn’t actually shot during last year’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Yes, that assassination attempt. The one that was captured on live television. In front of thousands. With actual blood.

“He supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors about that,” Touré said with a straight face, making his assertion with the confidence of someone denying gravity mid-air.

CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings practically leapt out of his chair. “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Uh-uh! Did you say ‘supposedly’?” he demanded, turning to host Abby Phillip for backup.

Phillip, to her credit, tried to restore order. “Hold on. If you all stop screaming at the table, maybe I can actually respond,” she said.

But Touré wasn’t done. “When did we hear from his doctors?” he pressed.

For the record: Days after the July 13, 2024 shooting, former White House physician and current Congressman Ronny Jackson confirmed that Trump had, in fact, been shot—with a bullet, no less. Not a jellybean. Not a laser pointer. A bullet.

Jennings reminded everyone of the obvious: “I went to the Republican National Convention and he had a bandage on his ear.”

Still, Touré remained unmoved. “That would be ‘no.’ That would be ‘no,’” he repeated.

Phillip finally stepped in: “Touré, he was shot in the ear.”

Meanwhile, conservative commentator Ben Ferguson attempted to squeeze in a coherent sentence before the panel devolved further. At one point, Phillip had to put both hands up to restore order—though possibly also in a gesture of existential surrender.

The whole exchange had started with a discussion about a recent White House health disclosure noting Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency—essentially swollen ankles. But thanks to Touré’s off-the-rails skepticism, it quickly escalated from “circulation issues” to “maybe the most publicly documented political shooting in modern American history never happened.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)