WATCH: Leftist Crackpot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP Loyalty to “Wannabe Hitler” Trump

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has accused her Republican colleagues of blindly protecting President Donald Trump in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, whom she branded a “wannabe Hitler.”

Speaking on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports Saturday, Crockett didn’t hold back as she tore into the GOP for stonewalling efforts to release Epstein-related documents—many of which Trump once promised to make public.

“They want to pledge their loyalty to him,” Crockett said of Republican lawmakers. “They know that he does not want this released. And if he’s trying to hide it, they understand that it is most likely problematic for him, for the MAGA brand, and for Republicans as a whole.”

The controversy stems from a growing sense of betrayal among Trump’s own base after his administration reversed course on releasing Epstein files. Attorney General Pam Bondi, once claiming she had Epstein’s client list “on her desk,” now insists no such list exists and that Epstein wasn’t blackmailing anyone—despite years of speculation and testimony suggesting otherwise.

Trump has attempted to ease mounting criticism by directing Bondi to release select grand jury testimony related to Epstein, but legal experts and transparency advocates argue that such testimony represents only a small portion of what the government possesses.

Crockett said she expects her Republican colleagues to “run away” from any vote requiring broader disclosure. “We saw Republicans skip out on a vote earlier this week,” she noted. “They have no intention of holding Trump accountable—or letting the American people learn the truth.”

Polls have shown that a segment of right-wing voters is increasingly skeptical of Trump’s backpedaling, especially after revelations he flew on Epstein’s private jet multiple times, contradicting his past denials.

Still, House Republicans have remained largely silent, prompting critics like Crockett to frame their inaction as complicity.

“This is about protecting their fearless leader,” she said. “Not about justice. Not about victims. Just about survival.”

