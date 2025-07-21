Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Car Hits Child On Trampoline, Goes Airborne, Slams Into Barn Roof in Germany

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Torben Kipp/Nordwestmedia-TV/dpa via AP)

Police in northwestern Germany on Sunday said that several people were injured when a car veered off a road, hit a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline and went flying into a barn roof on its side.

Police said that the car first collided with a parked vehicle in the town of Bohmte, broke through a hedge and drove into a garden where it hit the boy.

The car then went over uneven ground and it was apparently catapulted into the air and ended up crashing into the roof of a neighboring barn about 3 meters (10 feet) off the ground.

The boy was seriously injured, the police statement said.

The driver was an unidentified 42-year-old man, and his wife was also seriously injured. Their two sons, ages 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger were also on board, who like the driver emerged with minor injuries.

Dozens of firefighters, as well as a dozen ambulances and two rescue helicopters were among the emergency services deployed in response.

Images from the scene showed rescuers cutting through the roof, and wreckage of a playground that the car ran through. The car had to be removed from the roof with a crane and was carted away by police. An investigation was underway.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

CHASDEI HASHEM: 12 Camp SCHI Counselors Hospitalized After Major Crash in Pennsylvania; No Serious Injuries Reported

Hannity Warns of “Mass Exodus” from NYC if Mamdani Wins Mayoral Race, Citing Business Flight to Florida

Israelis Detained in Belgium Over Gaza War Crimes Claims, Quickly Released

WATCH: Leftist Crackpot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP Loyalty to “Wannabe Hitler” Trump

Defense Minister Katz Responds To US Criticism Of Strikes In Syria To Defend The Druze

Elections This Week: Yuli Edelstein To Be Ousted From His Position Amid Chareidi Draft Law Crisis

In First, IDF Attacks Houthi Targets In Yemen Via Drones

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network