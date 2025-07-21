Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames


A bus transporting 37 passengers — including campers, staff members, and a driver from Camp Chaviva — caught fire while traveling on Route 44-55 in Kerhonkson on Monday, prompting a mass casualty incident (MCI) declaration and a large-scale emergency response.

Sources tell YWN that the blaze broke out suddenly while the bus was in motion. Catskills Hatzolah, along with multiple local emergency agencies, rushed to the scene and found the bus engulfed in flames.

Remarkably, all occupants were able to evacuate the vehicle safely and without injury. Emergency personnel confirmed that no one required medical treatment.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The incident is under investigation.

