Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita: “Dirshu Is the Catalyst for Increasing Torah and Increasing Kavod HaTorah That Is What Can Save Klal Yisrael”


On Sunday, something rare transpired. Two senior Gedolei Hador from Bnei Brak, HaGaon, HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, opened their homes to host siyumim marking the completion of Masechta Eruvin in the Amud HaYomi program and the beginning of the learning of Masechta Pesachim

This unprecedented event was a result of the great esteem they have for Dirshu’s mission to facilitate Torah learning and to Dirshu’s Nasi, Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, who came to Eretz Yisroel to participate in the events.  

At the siyum and l’chaim held in Rav Landau’s home, Rav Landau expressed his tremendous admiration for the mesaymim, saying, “It is a tremendous zechus to complete Masechta Eruvin, and those who learn the Amud HaYomi have merited a true kinyan in Torah and knowledge of Shas. 

At the siyum held at the home of Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Moshe Hillel delivered words of chizuk. “Everyone knows the difficult situation in which the Torah world finds itself,” he exclaimed, “What saves us?! Only an increase in Torah learning and in honor of the Torah. I hear that people from all walks of life have undertaken to learn the Amud HaYomi. Many kehillos have adopted it as their kehillah’s official learning seder. The increase in learning Torah and kavod haTorah is beyond belief. This is what can save Klal Yisrael!” 

All over the world lomdei Amud HaYomi are embarking on learning Masechta Pesachim which began on Monday 25 Tammuz/July 21.  

Now is the time to jump onto the Amud HaYomi bandwagon and begin Masechta Pesachim! Pesachim contains every area of hilchos Pesach. Start now and complete the entire Masechta by Pesach.  

To join the Amud HaYomi and gain a kinyan in Masechta Pesachim by next Pesach contact Dirshu at [email protected] or at 1-888-5Dirshu




