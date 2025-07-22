Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Five-Star Stay”: British Fighter Jet Leaves India After Becoming Unexpected Tourist

A British F-35B fighter jet, which has been stranded since June 14, 2025 is seen at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, in the southern state of Kerala, India, on June 26, 2025. (AP Photo)

A British F-35B fighter jet stranded at an Indian airport for more than a month, sparking memes and cartoons on social media, took off Tuesday after being repaired by a team of U.K. engineers, an Indian official said.

The stealth fighter, one of the world’s most advanced and costing around $115 million, was grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to technical snags.

The aircraft had hydraulic issues and problems with its auxiliary power unit that have been fixed, said the Thiruvananthapuram official, who wasn’t authorized to speak with the media and requested anonymity.

The aircraft will fly to a British aircraft carrier in Darwin, Australia, the official said.

The British High Commission and U.K.’s Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The jet was on a regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June when it ran into bad weather and couldn’t return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and landed safely June 14.

The stranded military aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, triggered A.I.-generated memes in India. A Kerala tourism department social media post showed the plane on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees with a fictitious five-star review: “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend.”

The top official at the tourism department, K. Biju, said the post was in “good humor.”

“It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism,” Biju said.

Another cartoon posted on X showed the plane enjoying snacks with a group of locals against a scenic background.

There was speculation in India that the aircraft could be partially dismantled and transported in a cargo plane if repairs were unsuccesful. The U.K. Ministry of Defense dismissed the speculation in a statement.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Is The Mossad Behind The Wave Of Mysterious Fires & Explosions In Iran In Recent Weeks?

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

SCAM HITS KIRYAS JOEL: Woman Duped Into Handing Over $12,000 in Cash in Elaborate Tech Scheme

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network