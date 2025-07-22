Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HERO: Woman Saves Child That Nearly Drowns In Monsey Lake


A frightening incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Lime Kiln Park (Greg Sikorsky Children’s Park) in Wesley Hills when a young child nearly drowned in the lake.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that it was a young woman — an innocent bystander who was at the park with her own child — who immediately sprang into action. Without hesitation, she jumped into the water and pulled the child to safety. Her quick and selfless response likely saved the child’s life and serves as a powerful reminder that everyday people can be heroes too.

Emergency personnel from Hatzoloh EMS, Ramapo Police, and Chaverim of Rockland quickly arrived on the scene. Bechasdei Hashem, the child was found alert and conscious and was transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Columbia Hospital for observation.

While first responders play a vital role in saving lives, this incident shows that anyone — even a passerby — can make a lifesaving difference.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

As Arrests Of Bnei Yeshivos Loom, Va’ad Hayeshivos Issues Instructions For Bein Hazemanim

NISSIM IN KIRYAS JOEL: Crane Collapses Onto Van—No Injuries Reported

3 Chareidim Arrested At Chillul Kevarim Protest Transferred To Military Police; Peleg Yerushalmi Announces Huge Protest

DRAMA IN GREECE: 1,600 Israelis Stuck On Ship For Hours Due To 200 Pro-Palestinian Protesters

Is The Mossad Behind The Wave Of Mysterious Fires & Explosions In Iran In Recent Weeks?

H’YD: IDF Reservist Killed In Explosion In Southern Gaza

Huckabee: Disgusting! 25 Nations Put Pressure On Israel Instead Of The Savages Of Hamas!

WSJ: Israeli-Backed Cyberattacks Paralyzed Revolutionary Guards, Burned $90 Million In Crypto

NISSIM IN THE CATSKILLS: No Injuries Reported After Bus Carrying Dozens of Campers Bursts Into Flames

HY”D: 19-Year-Old IDF Soldier Amit Cohen Killed by Accidental Blast in Southern Gaza

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network