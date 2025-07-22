HERO: Woman Saves Child That Nearly Drowns In Monsey Lake

A frightening incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at Lime Kiln Park (Greg Sikorsky Children’s Park) in Wesley Hills when a young child nearly drowned in the lake.

Sources tell Monsey Scoop that it was a young woman — an innocent bystander who was at the park with her own child — who immediately sprang into action. Without hesitation, she jumped into the water and pulled the child to safety. Her quick and selfless response likely saved the child’s life and serves as a powerful reminder that everyday people can be heroes too.

Emergency personnel from Hatzoloh EMS, Ramapo Police, and Chaverim of Rockland quickly arrived on the scene. Bechasdei Hashem, the child was found alert and conscious and was transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Columbia Hospital for observation.

While first responders play a vital role in saving lives, this incident shows that anyone — even a passerby — can make a lifesaving difference.

