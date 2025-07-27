Over 4,000 Bochurim Gather in Bnei Brak for Dirshu’s Annual “Seder Hachanah” Ahead of Entry Into Yeshivos Gedolos

BNEI BRAK — This past Thursday, more than 4,000 bochurim from across Eretz Yisrael gathered at the Armonot Chen halls in Bnei Brak for the highly anticipated “Seder Hachanah” event, now entering its third decade. The initiative, organized annually by Dirshu, aims to prepare and guide yeshivah bochurim for one of the most pivotal stages of their lives: the transition from yeshivos ketanos to yeshivos gedolos.

The program featured powerful guidance and inspiration from leading roshei yeshivah and gedolei Torah, addressing both spiritual growth and practical challenges facing today’s bnei yeshivah.

In a stirring drasha, Maran HaGaon HaRav M.H. Hirsch, shlit”a, delivered words of dchizuk, advice and warning, addressing the current climate surrounding the issue of army conscription for bnei yeshivah.

“There are people who try to entice bochurim: ‘Leave the yeshivah and go elsewhere,’” he warned. “In yeshivah ketanah you may not have faced such challenges, but in yeshivah gedolah, these nisyonos may arise.”

Rav Hirsch stressed emphatically, “A bochur must not even entertain the thought of leaving yeshivah. Torah is what brings all the yeshuos to Klal Yisrael. It is Torah that draws the Shechinah closer to us, and that closeness is the source of our siyata d’Shmaya. Only through Torah can we succeed. And through your diligent learning on the highest level, you will bring about kavod Shamayim and, ultimately, the complete geulah bimheirah b’yameinu, amen.”

Maran HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen, shlit”a Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, delivered a deep and illuminating shiur on the mission and inner world of a ben Torah in our generation.

HaGaon HaRav Masoud Ben Shimon, shlit”a, Rav of Bnei Brak, offered stirring divrei chizuk, emphasizing the lofty spiritual stature of those ascending to the level of yeshivos gedolos.

Opening remarks were delivered by HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Sternshuss, shlit”a, mashgiach of Yeshivas Shaarei Shmuos, followed by inspiring words from the Nasi of Dirshu, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Hofstedter, shlit”a, who highlighted the importance of proper preparation for the spiritual future of each ben Torah.

Additionally, the event featured a fascinating and uplifting panel discussion with prominent Roshei Yeshivah:

HaGaon HaRav Yehoshua Eichenstein, shlit”a Rosh Yeshivas Yad Aharon,

HaGaon HaRav Bunim Shreiber, shlit”a Rosh Yeshivas Nesiv HaDaas, and

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Peretz Berman, shlit”a Rosh Yeshivas Ponovezh.

The panel was moderated by HaRav Binyamin Birenzweig, Ram in Yeshivas Imrei Moshe. The discussion focused on real-life issues and daily challenges faced by bochurim in yeshivos, offering meaningful guidance and practical strategies to help them thrive and build their identity as elevated bnei Torah.

Throughout the evening, the bochurim listened with deep attentiveness, absorbing the heartfelt words of chizuk and hadrachah designed to help them rise successfully into the next stage of their avodas Hashem.