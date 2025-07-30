Hatzolah, Misaskim Host NYC DOT Officials for Facility Tours and Briefings

PHOTOS: This afternoon, Chevra Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish and other leaders hosted Sean Morgan, Deputy Director of Emergency Response at the NYC Department of Transportation, along with fellow DOT officials and Pinny Ringel. The delegation toured the Central Hatzolah facility and gained firsthand insight into Hatzolah’s extensive operations and the dedicated volunteers behind its lifesaving work.

Following the visit to Hatzolah, the group continued on to the Misaskim Organization Headquarters for a tour and briefing on their critical services to the community during times of crisis and tragedy.