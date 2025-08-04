PROUD NAZI: Ex-EMT With Swastika-Adorned Car And Official Plates Sparks Investigation Demand From Assemblyman Yeger

A disturbing image circulating online has prompted sharp condemnation from New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger and a call for immediate action from the Department of Motor Vehicles. The photo shows a vehicle in Closter, NJ, bearing a large swastika and New York State EMT license plates—despite sources telling YWN the vehicle’s owner is no longer be a certified EMT.

In a letter sent Monday to DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, Yeger urged an investigation into the registrant’s credentials and questioned how someone could retain EMT plates while promoting hate symbols.

“I’m sure there will be some free-speech nonsense about a vehicle owner’s ‘right’ to paint his vehicle any way he’d like, but I don’t believe he has the right to a New York EMT plate—particularly if he is not actually an EMT,” Yeger wrote.

Yeger noted the vehicle, bearing the number EMT 544, poses a unique danger by appearing official. Vehicles with EMT plates may be assumed to have emergency authority or equipment onboard, potentially granting them unearned deference or access in public emergencies.

“Kindly have your staff inquire if the vehicle registrant is actually an EMT,” Yeger wrote. “After a simple inquiry, I suspect the department might find ample cause to revoke the EMT plates.”

Sources tell YWN that the vehicle belongs to John Kanjiram, a self-described product manager and startup advisor. According to a testimonial written by Kanjiram, he trained as an EMT to support his transition into the medical field. However, those same sources allege that Kanjiram’s EMT certification expired in January 2015—over a decade ago.

According to DMV policy, the agency does not routinely verify whether EMT license holders remain actively certified. As long as a registrant continues to pay registration fees, they can legally retain their EMT plates—regardless of their current standing.

Kanjiram’s LinkedIn profile makes no mention of current involvement in emergency medical services. Instead, it lists his current title as “Full Stack Product Manager with 3x Startup & AI Experience.” He also appears to be job-hunting, posting publicly two months ago about seeking a new role.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)