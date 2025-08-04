CATSKILLS: Teen Rescued by Hatzalah After Going Missing in Woodridge Forest

A teenager who went missing earlier today in the woods near Woodridge was successfully located after an intensive search operation led by Catskills Hatzalah Search and Rescue.

The teen’s disappearance prompted a swift response, with SAR teams deploying drones, UTVs, and ground search crews into the dense forest. Teams also expanded the search to include the nearby river. After more than two hours of coordinated effort, the teenager was found dehydrated and disoriented but conscious. He was safely extricated from the woods and treated on scene by Catskills Hatzalah Paramedics.

The effective and timely response by Catskills Hatzalah SAR and the New York State Police was instrumental in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

