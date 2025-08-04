Iranian Official Accuses US And Israel Of Controlling The Weather And “Diverting Clouds” As Country Faces Severe Drought

As Iran battles one of the worst droughts in its modern history, a senior Iranian water resources expert has accused the United States and Israel of deliberately manipulating regional weather patterns to deprive the Islamic Republic of rainfall.

Speaking in an interview with the Iranian YouTube channel Khateh Energy, Mohsen Arbabian alleged that Tehran’s two chief adversaries have been engaged in a covert, decades-long effort to divert rainclouds away from Iran, contributing to its intensifying water crisis.

“I say this with confidence,” Arbabian declared. “You can see in satellite images how the clouds shift from their course. I don’t care how many people say that this is normal. I say it is not.”

The remarks, reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), are the latest in a series of weather-related conspiracy theories promoted by Iranian figures amid growing public frustration over the country’s dire environmental conditions. Arbabian pointed to the contrast in water levels between Lake Van in Turkey, which he described as “full,” and Iran’s Lake Urmia, a once-vast saltwater lake that has now almost completely dried up.

According to Arbabian, clouds originating in the Mediterranean Sea that would historically bring life-sustaining rain to Iran are now being “diverted” toward countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. He did not offer scientific evidence to support the claim.

Iran is currently suffering its most severe drought in decades, with five years of below-average rainfall reducing precipitation by more than 40% in several regions. Water levels in key reservoirs have plummeted: Tehran’s main dam is down to roughly 1% capacity, while others across the country range between 30% and 60%. Without drastic water use cuts, officials warn, some dams could run completely dry by early fall.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for an urgent national response, warning that water shortages could soon spiral out of control. Amid back-to-back heatwaves—some parts of the country have exceeded 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius)—Tehran and 10 surrounding provinces were recently placed under a state-mandated public holiday to conserve water and electricity.

The crisis has already sparked unrest in several regions. In the northern city of Khomam, residents have staged protests over water access and rationing. Authorities have called on the public to immediately reduce water consumption by at least 20%.

