🚨 WALLS CLOSING IN: House Republicans Subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, Top DOJ Officials in Explosive Epstein Probe

House Republicans on Tuesday issued subpoenas to nearly a dozen former high-ranking officials — including Bill and Hillary Clinton, ex-FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and six former U.S. Attorneys General, amid their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The sweeping move, led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), comes as lawmakers intensify efforts to uncover the full extent of Epstein’s network and scrutinize the Justice Department’s handling of the disgraced financier’s prosecution and subsequent death.

Among those subpoenaed are key figures who led or were involved with federal law enforcement during critical periods of the Epstein saga — officials who, Comer says, may hold answers to why Epstein’s crimes went unchecked for years and how he managed to elude meaningful justice until shortly before his controversial death in a New York jail cell in 2019.

The committee is also demanding documents and internal records from the Department of Justice related to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child trafficking.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” Comer wrote in letters accompanying the subpoenas. “It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of… trafficking laws generally — and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.”

The subpoenas come just days after DOJ officials reportedly interviewed Maxwell in prison, marking the first time federal authorities have questioned her since her conviction. Sources familiar with the matter say Maxwell was asked about high-profile individuals in Epstein’s orbit — many of whom have long denied any wrongdoing.

Bill Clinton’s name has repeatedly surfaced in connection with Epstein, who was known to have flown the former president on his private jet multiple times. Hillary Clinton, as a former secretary of state and presidential candidate, has also drawn attention from investigators and media alike, though no formal allegations have been made against either.

Critics of the DOJ have pointed to the 2008 plea deal Epstein struck in Florida — which allowed him to serve just 13 months in a county jail despite credible allegations of abuse from dozens of girls — as emblematic of systemic failures, or worse, a cover-up.

By targeting figures at the highest levels of law enforcement and politics, the Oversight Committee appears determined to find out who knew what — and when.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the subpoenas. A spokesman for the Clintons also declined to respond to inquiries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)