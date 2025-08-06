Trump-Backed Nawrocki Becomes Polish President, Vows to Guard Against EU Overreach

Conservative Karol Nawrocki was inaugurated Wednesday as Poland ’s new president, which could set the country on a more nationalist course and cast doubt on the viability of the centrist government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Most day-to-day power in Poland rests with the prime minister, chosen by the parliament. However, the president holds the power to influence foreign policy and veto laws.

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a narrow victory in a runoff election in June, is a 42-year-old historian who had no political experience prior to campaigning. He was not even a political party member until being approached by the conservative Law and Justice party that governed Poland from 2015 to 2023.

Welcomed to the Sejm, Poland’s parliament, by uproarious chants of “Karol, Karol” and rhythmic clapping Wednesday, Nawrocki raised his right hand and took the oath of office to kick off a five-year term.

“The free choice of a nation has put me before you today,” Nawrocki said in a raspy, deep voice during his inauguration speech.

He lashed out at “electoral propaganda” and “lies” during the campaign that culminated in the June 1 runoff vote, but added: “As a Christian, I forgive with peace of mind and from the bottom of my heart all this contempt, and what happened during the elections.”

He alluded to Poland’s membership in the 27-member European Union and Poland’s role in NATO as an indication of his international agenda. Poland has strongly supported Ukraine in its defense against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade its southern neighbor 3 1/2 years ago.

“I will of course support relations within the European Union, but I will never agree to the European Union taking competences away from Poland, especially in matters that are not enshrined in the European treaties,” he said.

Nawrocki said he would “strive to make the Polish army the largest NATO force in the European Union” and said Poles were “responsible for building the strength of NATO’s eastern flank.”

Nawrocki’s supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values. Many of them oppose abortion and LGBTQ+ visibility and say Nawrocki reflects the values they grew up with.

The U.S. conservative group CPAC held its first meeting in Poland during the campaign to give him a boost. Kristi Noem, the U.S. Homeland Security secretary and a Trump ally, praised Nawrocki and urged Poles to vote for him.

His campaign echoed themes popular on the U.S. right. A common refrain from his supporters is that Nawrocki will restore “normality,” as they believe Trump has done. U.S. flags appeared at his rallies.

Nawrocki’s quick political rise has not been without controversy, with reports linking him to underworld figures whom he met while boxing or working as a hotel security guard in the past.

Nawrocki has also been linked to a scandal involving the acquisition of a Gdansk apartment from a retiree. Allegations suggest Nawrocki promised to care for the man in return but failed to fulfill the commitment, leading the man to end up in a publicly funded retirement home.

Nawrocki’s shifting explanations raised questions about his transparency and credibility. After the scandal erupted, he donated the apartment to a charity.

(AP)