Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Brooklyn Man Admits He Tried Smuggling More Than $1 Million Worth Of Turtles Labeled “Plastic Animal Toys”

This photo provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice, shows intercepted eastern box turtles that a New York man pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in federal court in New York to exporting more than 220 parcels containing around 850 eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles, according to the U.S. Justice Department. (U.S. Dept. of Justice via AP)

A New York resident has admitted he tried to smuggle protected turtles worth more than $1 million from the United States to Hong Kong by shipping them in boxes labeled “plastic animal toys.”

Wei Qiang Lin, a Chinese national who lives in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in New York to attempting to export more than 220 parcels containing around 850 eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

The turtles, with an estimated market value of $1.4 million, were intercepted by law enforcement at a border inspection, prosecutors said. Officers saw them bound and taped inside knotted socks within the shipping boxes.

Eastern box turtles and three-toed box turtles feature colorful markings and are a “prized feature” in the domestic and foreign pet market, particularly in China and Hong Kong, prosecutors said. The reptiles are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Lin also shipped 11 other parcels filled with reptiles, including venomous snakes, prosecutors said. He faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 23.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

Report: Attorney General Baharav-Miara Is Blocking Gazans from Leaving the Strip

President Declares ‘Crime Emergency’ in Washington, Orders Federal Takeover of Police

ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Netanyahu, Ministers Split Over ‘All or Nothing’ Hostage Strategy as Gaza City Offensive Looms

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

BD”E: Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Mordechai, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, Z’tl, Is Niftar

Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave: Severe Pollution Warning In Jerusalem After Heavy Dust Blows From Jordan

Shock At The Kosel: Stones Defaced With Libelous Anti-Israel Slogan; Suspect Arrested

WATCH: HaRav Landau To US Jews: “You Will Have A Significant Role In Fight Against Arrest Of Bnei Yeshivos”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network