LOS ANGELES: Israeli-American Council Headquarters Defaced With Nazi Symbols, Anti-Israel Graffiti

The Los Angeles headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) was vandalized with swastikas, Nazi SS symbols, and antisemitic slurs, in a brazen hate crime amid surging anti-Jewish incidents across the United States.

Bright yellow graffiti reading “burn” alongside a swastika and SS lightning bolts was spray-painted at the entrance to the IAC’s Woodland Hills building. A cardboard snowman in the entryway was also defaced with a swastika. Nearby, along the Highway 101 freeway entrance, vandals scrawled “[Expletive] Jews, BDS,” referencing the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Additional swastikas were discovered throughout the area.

Security cameras captured an image of the suspect, and the IAC said it is working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Community Police Division to investigate.

“This attack is not just on our building, but on the values we stand for: unity, safety, and pride in our identity,” the IAC wrote in a statement. CEO Elan Carr vowed the organization would not be intimidated. “On the contrary, it fuels our determination to stand even stronger against antisemitism and to protect and strengthen our community for generations to come.”

The IAC, founded in 2007 to strengthen bonds within the Israeli-American community, said the vandalism was part of a broader climate of escalating antisemitism since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents in the United States reached an unprecedented 9,354 cases in 2024 — an average of more than 25 per day, or one every hour.

Police have not yet announced any arrests in connection with the attack.

