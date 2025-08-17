‘Like Air Jordan Over Biden’: Trump’s Crime Approval Soars, Now +27 Over Former President Joe Biden’s

President Donald Trump is enjoying a significant advantage over his predecessor on one of the most politically charged issues in America: crime. According to CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten, polling shows Trump’s standing on the issue has not only improved since his first term but is now dramatically stronger than President Joe Biden’s at the close of his presidency.

Speaking Thursday, Enten pointed to new numbers revealing that Trump’s net approval on crime — which sat at -13 points during his first term — has risen to +1 in his second term, a 14-point swing. “Americans view Trump far more favorably now on crime than they did a year ago,” Enten said, noting that the polling factors in events from across the country, including Los Angeles and other cities, even if it doesn’t yet reflect Trump’s latest moves in Washington, D.C.

The analysis comes just days after Enten highlighted a separate poll showing a majority of D.C. residents were frustrated with Trump’s direct involvement in local issues. That survey was conducted before Trump’s recent decision to federalize the D.C. police force and deploy the National Guard in an aggressive push to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

When stacking the data against Biden’s record, Enten said the difference was “like Air Jordan towering over the competition.” At the end of Biden’s term, his net approval on crime was a dismal -26, making it one of his weakest issues. The 27-point gap between Biden’s low and Trump’s current rating underscores a political reality Enten says Democrats often underestimate: “Americans are far more hawkish on crime than a lot of Democrats want to admit.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)