Oklahoma Man Who Threatened To Bomb Shuls And Sought To Fight Overseas For ISIS Gets 10 Years In Prison

A 20-year-old Oklahoma man who pledged support to ISIS, threatened to bomb synagogues, and possessed illicit child abuse materials has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, the Justice Department announced.

Landon Kyle Swinford of Blanchard was arrested following a months-long FBI investigation in which he repeatedly expressed interest in committing acts of terror in the United States and fighting abroad for the Islamic State.

According to prosecutors, Swinford communicated with an undercover law enforcement officer between May and October 2023 after posting pro-ISIS propaganda online. During those conversations, he said he wanted to travel overseas to fight for ISIS, scouted the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord Memorial Stadium as a potential target, and suggested attacking a Walmart or even the city of New Orleans.

The Justice Department said Swinford also circulated a manifesto and recorded a video pledging allegiance to ISIS in which he burned an Israeli flag.

Investigators uncovered numerous posts in which Swinford issued threats, including one that read: “Cast fear into the hearts of the kuffar this Halloween, dress up as your favorite mujahideen and bomb a synagogue.” Federal prosecutors said he “specifically targeted synagogues and people of the Jewish faith.”

During the probe, the FBI also discovered illicit images of minors on Swinford’s devices.

Along with the 10-year prison term, a federal judge ordered five years of supervised release.

“The egregious conduct of this defendant stands in direct violation of our core values and must be confronted with the full force of the law,” said Robert Troester, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

