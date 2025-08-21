Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TEHILLIM: 27-Year-Old Suffers Serious Head Injury After Being Struck By Helicopter Blade


A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident at the HCS resort in Fallsburg when he was struck by a helicopter used for activities on the grounds.

The incident occurred as the helicopter’s propellers were shutting down, striking the victim and causing a skull fracture. Catskills Hatzolah rushed to the scene and immediately began treating the patient. A medevac was requested, and the victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Menachem Shlome ben Roiza Gittel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

2 US Students Arrested By Israel Police After Filming Sensitive Security Site

Huckabee: Europe’s Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Sabotaged Ceasefire Talks

9 Babies Died: How 2 Lev Tahor Survivors Helped Dissolve The Cult & Reunite With Their Family

HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

WORKER INTIFADA: 18 Arrested at Microsoft Headquarters Protests Over Ties to Israeli Military

Yerushalayim Man Arrested After Seeking Psak From Rav Yitzchak Yosef to Kill Israel’s Anti-Chareidi Attorney General

NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Allies to Face New Corruption Charges as Scandals Mount Amidst Reelection Race

BDE: Petira of R’ Mendel Schechter Z”L of Flatbush, Brother Of Late Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva

Homeland Security Moves Forward on $210 Million Security Package for Shuls and Schools

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network