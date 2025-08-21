TEHILLIM: 27-Year-Old Suffers Serious Head Injury After Being Struck By Helicopter Blade

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured in an accident at the HCS resort in Fallsburg when he was struck by a helicopter used for activities on the grounds.

The incident occurred as the helicopter’s propellers were shutting down, striking the victim and causing a skull fracture. Catskills Hatzolah rushed to the scene and immediately began treating the patient. A medevac was requested, and the victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Menachem Shlome ben Roiza Gittel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)