Hunger Crisis In Iran’s Rural Areas: Students Faint After Walking To School Without Breakfast

Children in Iran’s rural and nomadic areas who suffer from malnourishment often take long routes to school without breakfast, causing some to collapse during the school days, the reformist Iranian Shargh newspaper reported last week.

“These children in practice have no fuel for learning, and teachers and principals, because there is not even a single grocery store near the school, cannot provide them with food and often have no choice but to send students home after such incidents,” the report said.

Ronak Rostami, a social activist, told Shargh that malnutrition has become a serious problem in schools. “Many children suffer from stomach aches, abdominal pain, and general weakness, which prevents them from making effective use of classroom time,” she said.

According to Iran International, which quoted the report, this isn’t the first time that Iranian media has published alarming reports about children suffering from malnourishment. A recent study cited by Shargh earlier this month said that the Iranian people are suffering from increasing levels of malnutrition amid worsening economic conditions.

The report said only 1.7% of households reported daily protein consumption, while 27% of all households said they do not consume any kind of protein.

“Essentials like meat, chicken, milk, and cheese are gone. Some used to buy scraps or expired chicken, but now even those are unaffordable. Fruit and vegetables, too, are out of reach,” Shargh quoted Reyhaneh Shirazi, a social activist in Tehran’s Darvazeh Ghar district, as saying.

“No one buys meat. If they can afford anything, it’s chicken. Maybe if someone donates meat. Fruit is a luxury except for watermelon, which grows locally,” said a teacher near Kerman.

“Vegetables are rarely consumed. Food is mostly lentils and bread. Breakfast is nonexistent. Illnesses tied to nutrition are high, especially in children.”

Parisa Ahmadi, a social worker in Shiraz, says iron and vitamin deficiencies are widespread.

“Parents are street vendors, and kids also work. Doctors confirm they suffer from severe malnutrition and iron and vitamin deficiency, which affects physical and cognitive development,” she said. “Common meals are eggplant, beans, lentils, and pasta. Meat and eggs once a month. Rice is rare.”

