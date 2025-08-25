Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

New Southwest Policy Ends Free Extra Seats for Passengers Who Don’t Fit Within Armrests

FILE - Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway International Airport, Feb. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Southwest Airlines will soon require travelers who can’t fit within the armrests of their seat to pay for an extra one in advance, part of a string of recent changes the carrier is making.

The new rule goes into effect Jan. 27, the same day Southwest starts assigning seats.

Currently, plus-size passengers can either pay for an extra seat in advance with the option of getting that money back later, or they can request a free extra seat at the airport. Under the carrier’s new policy, a refund is still possible but no longer guaranteed.

In a statement Monday, Southwest said it is updating some of its policies as it prepares for assigned seating next year.

“To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking,” the statement said.

It marks the latest change at Southwest, which had long been known for letting its passengers pick their own seats after boarding the plane, and for letting their bags fly for free, which ended in May. Those perks were key to differentiating the budget carrier from its rivals.

Southwest says it will still refund a second ticket under its new policy for extra seating if there is at least one open seat on the flight when it departs, and if both of the passenger’s tickets were purchased in the same booking class. The passenger also needs to request the refund within 90 days of the flight.

The airline has struggled recently and is under pressure from activist investors to boost profits and revenue. The airline also said last year that it would charge customers extra for more legroom and offer red-eye flights.

(AP)



