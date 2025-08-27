🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

President Trump on Wednesday called for George Soros and his son to be charged under the federal RICO Act, accusing them of funding “violent protests” across the United States.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump further escalated his remarks, writing: “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

“Be careful, we’re watching you,” Trump added as a warning.

The RICO Act, typically used to prosecute organized criminal enterprises such as illegal gambling operations and loan-sharking, can carry lengthy prison sentences.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)