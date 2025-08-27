Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges


President Trump on Wednesday called for George Soros and his son to be charged under the federal RICO Act, accusing them of funding “violent protests” across the United States.

“George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump further escalated his remarks, writing: “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!”

“Be careful, we’re watching you,” Trump added as a warning.

The RICO Act, typically used to prosecute organized criminal enterprises such as illegal gambling operations and loan-sharking, can carry lengthy prison sentences.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

“Chareidi Rav” In Israel Exposed As A Christian Missionary

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Building

President Trump Wants to Change Defense Department’s Name Back to Department of War

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: Agam Berger Davens At Kever Of Reb Shayale – A Year After Her Sister’s Tearful Plea

MAILBAG: Stop the Mockery: Simchas Are Not a Stage for Cheap Jokes

Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

Political Firestorm Erupts In Israel Over Possible Travel Permits for Yeshivaleit Ahead Of Yomim Nora’im

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network