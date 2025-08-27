Mass Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Others Injured

A gunman opened fire inside Annunciation Church and its adjoining school in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, unleashing a mass shooting during the first week of classes that left multiple people dead, including children. The violence erupted during a morning school event that began at 8:15 a.m., as the church and school—serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade—were filled with students, teachers, and parents. Witnesses described terrifying scenes, with gunfire lasting for several minutes.

Authorities said that two victims – ages 8 and 10 – were killed in the shooting, while 17 others suffered injuries, including two children who are in critical condition. The shooter, who has yet to be identified, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after carrying out the attack.

First responders rushed dozens of victims to area hospitals as law enforcement secured the building and evacuated students.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Governor Tim Walz called the incident “horrific” and confirmed he had been fully briefed. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote on X.

Local police, state law enforcement, and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) converged on the scene within minutes of the shooting. The Minneapolis city government later said the shooter had been “contained” and emphasized there was no longer an active threat to residents.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Donald Trump also issued a statement, saying: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)