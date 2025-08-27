Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mass Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School Leaves Multiple Dead, Children Among Victims

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Annunciation Church's school in response to a reported mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)

A gunman opened fire inside Annunciation Church and its adjoining school in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, unleashing a mass shooting during the first week of classes that left multiple people dead, including children. Authorities confirmed the shooter has been killed and the immediate threat is over.

The violence erupted during a morning school event that began at 8:15 a.m., as the church and school—serving pre-kindergarten through eighth grade—were filled with students, teachers, and parents. Witnesses described terrifying scenes, with gunfire lasting for several minutes. “It sounded like a semi-automatic rifle,” one witness reported.

While the exact number of casualties has not yet been released, reports indicate at least 20 people were shot, with several fatalities confirmed. Among the victims are multiple children under the age of 13. First responders rushed dozens of victims to area hospitals as law enforcement secured the building and evacuated students.

Governor Tim Walz called the incident “horrific” and confirmed he had been fully briefed. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote on X.

Local police, state law enforcement, and federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) converged on the scene within minutes of the shooting. The Minneapolis city government later said the shooter had been “contained” and emphasized there was no longer an active threat to residents.

President Donald Trump also issued a statement, saying: “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

“Chareidi Rav” In Israel Exposed As A Christian Missionary

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Building

President Trump Wants to Change Defense Department’s Name Back to Department of War

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: Agam Berger Davens At Kever Of Reb Shayale – A Year After Her Sister’s Tearful Plea

MAILBAG: Stop the Mockery: Simchas Are Not a Stage for Cheap Jokes

Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

Political Firestorm Erupts In Israel Over Possible Travel Permits for Yeshivaleit Ahead Of Yomim Nora’im

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network