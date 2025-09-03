Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Top Cardiologist Urges Americans to Ignore RFK Jr.’s Health Guidance Amid Vaccine Uproar

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

A leading cardiologist is urging Americans not to trust federal health guidance under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose leadership has already sparked turmoil inside the nation’s top public health agencies.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, appearing on CNN, told anchor Boris Sanchez that Kennedy’s actions — including the firing of CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez last week — have undermined confidence in the federal government’s health recommendations. His remarks came as nine former CDC directors published a blistering New York Times op-ed accusing Kennedy of “endangering every American’s health” by advancing vaccine skepticism.

“Americans need to rely on their physicians,” Reiner said. “Professional groups like the American Association of Pediatrics and the American College of Gynecology — these are the voices Americans should turn to. Ultimately, the nation’s doctors and health care providers are really the boots on the ground.”

Reiner added that patients should seek guidance directly from their doctors on issues such as COVID-19 and flu vaccinations or pregnancy-related care — not from the HHS secretary. “Do not trust, in my opinion, the leadership of HHS,” he said.

Sanchez responded to the blunt assessment with a single word: “Wow.”

