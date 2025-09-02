LONDON: Jewish Women And Children Targeted In Vicious Antisemitic E-Scooter Attack

Police in Hackney have arrested a man after two Jewish women, one of them hospitalized, were violently rammed in an antisemitic e-scooter attack on Clapton Common.

The shocking incident unfolded at around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, when the attacker allegedly shouted “[expletive] Jew” before charging his scooter into a 21-year-old woman. The impact left her with a fractured arm, a bruised leg, and a deep facial scar after she was chased into the road. She was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Moments later, the assailant struck again—slamming into a 24-year-old woman walking with her three-year-old daughter. The young mother was knocked to the ground, while her child was left shaken and traumatized by the unprovoked assault.

Footage released by Shomrim London North & East shows the rampage, which community leaders have condemned as part of a disturbing rise in antisemitic hate crimes in London. Shomrim volunteers pursued the suspect until Hackney Police intervened, arresting him on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and common assault.

“This was a shocking antisemitic attack on innocent women going about their day. The swift response from Shomrim and the police ensured the attacker was tracked and detained before more people were harmed,” a Shomrim spokesperson said.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the suspect, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)