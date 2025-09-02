Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

LONDON: Jewish Women And Children Targeted In Vicious Antisemitic E-Scooter Attack

Ad Banner

Police in Hackney have arrested a man after two Jewish women, one of them hospitalized, were violently rammed in an antisemitic e-scooter attack on Clapton Common.

The shocking incident unfolded at around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, when the attacker allegedly shouted “[expletive] Jew” before charging his scooter into a 21-year-old woman. The impact left her with a fractured arm, a bruised leg, and a deep facial scar after she was chased into the road. She was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Moments later, the assailant struck again—slamming into a 24-year-old woman walking with her three-year-old daughter. The young mother was knocked to the ground, while her child was left shaken and traumatized by the unprovoked assault.

Footage released by Shomrim London North & East shows the rampage, which community leaders have condemned as part of a disturbing rise in antisemitic hate crimes in London. Shomrim volunteers pursued the suspect until Hackney Police intervened, arresting him on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault and common assault.

“This was a shocking antisemitic attack on innocent women going about their day. The swift response from Shomrim and the police ensured the attacker was tracked and detained before more people were harmed,” a Shomrim spokesperson said.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the suspect, but the Metropolitan Police confirmed he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Leave a Reply

RH_3
Ad Banner
Ad Banner

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Ad Banner
Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media