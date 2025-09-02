Florida Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Stockpiling Weapons, Plotting Attacks on Jews and Black Americans

A Florida man who stockpiled an arsenal of weapons, tactical gear, and attack plans targeting Jewish and Black Americans has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Justice Department announced.

John Kevin Lapinski Jr., 41, of Margate in the Miami metro area, was sentenced on Aug. 29 after pleading guilty to multiple firearms offenses, including possessing a gun and body armor as a convicted felon and owning an unregistered silencer.

Federal prosecutors said the sentence reflects the severity of Lapinski’s plots, which were uncovered after police searched his home on Oct. 31, 2024. Inside, investigators discovered five firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, silencers, body armor, smoke grenades, tactical equipment, and a camouflage Ghillie suit. Officers also seized a shooting target riddled with bullet holes depicting a Black man.

Most disturbing, prosecutors said, were the “attack maps” and handwritten lists found in his home. The maps of schools, parks, shuls, and Jewish-owned businesses were scrawled with racial and antisemitic slurs. A “target list” named specific groups and individuals, including a Jewish member of Congress, that Lapinski had marked for violence.

Investigators linked him to an August 2024 drive-by shooting that left the home and vehicle of a Jewish resident riddled with bullets.

“This defendant stockpiled weapons, tactical gear and detailed attack plans to terrorize Jewish and Black Americans in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida. “His intent was not abstract. It was written on his maps, his targets and his so-called hit list.”

