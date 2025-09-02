Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Florida Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Stockpiling Weapons, Plotting Attacks on Jews and Black Americans

A Florida man who stockpiled an arsenal of weapons, tactical gear, and attack plans targeting Jewish and Black Americans has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Justice Department announced.

John Kevin Lapinski Jr., 41, of Margate in the Miami metro area, was sentenced on Aug. 29 after pleading guilty to multiple firearms offenses, including possessing a gun and body armor as a convicted felon and owning an unregistered silencer.

Federal prosecutors said the sentence reflects the severity of Lapinski’s plots, which were uncovered after police searched his home on Oct. 31, 2024. Inside, investigators discovered five firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, silencers, body armor, smoke grenades, tactical equipment, and a camouflage Ghillie suit. Officers also seized a shooting target riddled with bullet holes depicting a Black man.

Most disturbing, prosecutors said, were the “attack maps” and handwritten lists found in his home. The maps of schools, parks, shuls, and Jewish-owned businesses were scrawled with racial and antisemitic slurs. A “target list” named specific groups and individuals, including a Jewish member of Congress, that Lapinski had marked for violence.

Investigators linked him to an August 2024 drive-by shooting that left the home and vehicle of a Jewish resident riddled with bullets.

“This defendant stockpiled weapons, tactical gear and detailed attack plans to terrorize Jewish and Black Americans in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones of the Southern District of Florida. “His intent was not abstract. It was written on his maps, his targets and his so-called hit list.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

RH_3

Popular Posts

WhatsApp Urges iPhone Users to Update Their Phones Amid Newly Discovered Spyware Exploit

New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, The Most Ardent Terrorist-Sympathizing Jew In Congress, Won’t Run For Reelection

Drama In Belz: Huge Beis Medrash Can No Longer Accommodate Crowd For Rosh Hashanah Tefillos

Iran Tried to Hack Israeli Veterans Through Fake PTSD Help Site

Gaza-Bound Flotilla Carrying Greta Thunberg Departs Barcelona After Weather Delay

Israel’s High Court Unanimously Moves to Block Government Firing of Attorney General Baharav-Miara

IDF To Begin Call Up Of 60,000 More Reservists On Tuesday As Gaza City Offensive Looms

Passuk From The Parsha Sparks Heated Dispute In Security Cabinet Meeting

With Two Gedolei HaDor At the Helm, Slabodka Yeshiva Opens Elul Zman With Over 600 Bochurim; 120 New Talmidim Join

Jewish Enrollment Plummets at Ivy League Schools Amid Antisemitism Fears

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media