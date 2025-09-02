MAILBAG: My Unexpected And Deeply Disappointing Experience In Lakewood, The Ir Hatorah

I am a balebos who lives out of town and comes into Lakewood periodically for work. On a recent occasion, I had to leave my home town without catching a minyan for Shacharis first. I figured that I could easily daven in Lakewood, and so I keyed the address of a well-known chassidishe beis medrash off of Rt. 70 into my Google Maps. The office is right near Rt. 70, and I was very pleased with how seamless my experience promised to be. Unfortunately, I was about to meet with disappointment.

I am no longer a kollel yungerman, and during the summer months I frequently do not wear a hat and jacket to davening. I recognize that many rabbanim hold that a hat and suit jacket is required for davening; doubtless, YWN’s worldly readers are aware that many other rabbanim do not hold these to be a requirement. It is not my business to tell anyone what to do, and I applaud each individual’s choice to respectfully adhere to the standard he holds for himself. However, I quickly learned that my sentiment is not shared by others. Upon arrival to the shul, I was greeted by a sign which made clear that without a suit jacket, I was not welcome to daven at that beis medrash.

I had very little time to change my plans and had to determine what to do quickly. Usually, I stash a jacket in my car in case of emergency, but I did not have one on this occasion. With little other choice, I shamefacedly turned around and left the shul, choosing instead to hurriedly daven beyechidus before my first meeting of the day. The thought crossed my mind that perhaps this rule was not really enforced, but I was too embarrassed and uncomfortable to risk the awkwardness of finding out. It was a real disappointment.

I recognize that surely some readers will think: after all, there are many batei medrash in Lakewood in which to daven. This chassidus is certainly entitled to the post and enforce whatever rules they choose in the shul that they have built. And I absolutely agree! We live in a free country. However, it is one thing to stipulate that certain extra standards must be upheld by chazzonim, or even local community members. But to exclude another Yid from davening? Over a disagreement about personal sartorial conduct?

As a contrast, let me provide two examples. I travel often and have had many occasions to participate in davening, meals or the like at Chabad houses. At Chabad, no one is turned away, most certainly not over wearing a jacket. That is not to say that Chabad doesn’t have its own standards! Chabad chassidim may not cut their beards. They are expected to wear a hat and a gartel at davening. But no Chabad shliach has ever made me feel unwelcome because of my closely trimmed facial hair or lack of hat. The very opposite is the case. And of course, even though my own outlook differs from that of Chabad, there is never any need for us to lock horns on hashkafa. It’s just Mincha.

Perhaps Chabad is too strange and alien for Lakewood readers to relate to. Here is another example. At the Young Israel I am a member of in my community, all kinds of people come in every day. They are passing through the area for business, or visiting family, or on the way to a vacation, you name it. I know it is very fashionable to malign “harries” and “modern Orthodox” people for their lack of appreciation for the chareidishe way of life. But consider this: not once, under any circumstances, has a chassidishe or yeshivishe Yid been turned away because he adheres to different standards in any of the Daled Chelkei Shulchan Aruch (to include Choshen Mishpat.) No heimishe Yid is told, “because you refuse to rely on the psak of Rav Moshe Feinstein about milk in America, you are not welcome at our shul.” That would be preposterous! Sure, we could easily spin this as a lack of kavod hatorah for Rav Moshe zatzal, and use that as an excuse to exclude those who do not accept his ruling. But why on earth would we?! What a bizarre way to live your life!

The Navi Micha tells us: הגיד לך אדם מה טוב ומה ה’ דורש ממך כי אם עשות משפט ואהבת חסד והצנע לכת עם אלקיך. The Aibishter has very clear expectations of us in how we treat our fellow man. Of course, we all believe in the mesorah of Torah sheba’al peh, and the critical importance of adhering to the teachings of our Chachmei Hadoros. With that said, I wish to humbly suggest that we have lost our sense of priorities. Turning away an ehrliche Yid from the right to enter the shul over a jacket is completely out of line.

With great disappointment,

Jacketless Jew

