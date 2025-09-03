Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.4 Billion Ahead Of Wednesday Night’s Drawing

Powerball play slips are seen Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

An estimated $1.4 billion lottery jackpot will be up for grabs Wednesday night thanks to dozens of drawings without a big winner.

The massive Powerball prize is the sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. It’s a result of 40 consecutive drawings stretching over the summer without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, and the 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that losing stems from Powerball’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game’s many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game’s cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

RH_3

Popular Posts

Shin Bet & IDF Eliminate Head Of Terror Group That Murdered Bibas Family

UN Nuclear Watchdog Finds Uranium Traces in Syria Site Bombed by Israel in 2007

MAILBAG: My Unexpected And Deeply Disappointing Experience In Lakewood, The Ir Hatorah

Former NYC Mayor De Blasio Endorses Zohran Mamdani, Calls Radical Socialist’s Agenda the City’s “Only Path Forward”

Notoriously Anti-American, Anti-Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth Soars 3,500% To Tens Of Millions Despite Insisting She’s Poor

Mossad Honored for Nasrallah Assassination and Beeper Explosions That Crippled Hezbollah

ELIMINATED: IDF Airstrike On Gaza City Kills Hamas Terrorist Who Held Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, Naama Levy Captive

IDF Insider Warns Upcoming Gaza Op Lacks Key Steps, Likely to Fail

After 40 Days In Military Prison: Avreich Reunites With His Infant Son

Trump Warns Israel Losing ‘World of Public Relations’ War as Global Backlash Grows Over Gaza Operations

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media