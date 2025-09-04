Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Court Upholds Yeshiva Education in Latest Victory Over NYS Education Department

Earlier today, Albany Supreme Court rejected the State Education Department’s latest attempt to control yeshiva education. SED had declared students at three Brooklyn yeshivas ineligible for special education, busing and other services, because it determined this past March that those schools did not provide a substantially equivalent education. The Court rejected SED’s attempt to penalize those students, calling SED’s actions “arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law.”

YWN readers are aware that new legislation was enacted in May to broaden the pathways schools can use to be deemed substantially equivalent. And in June, the New York State Court of Appeals ruled in litigation brought by PEARLS that SED cannot close nonpublic schools or require parents to enroll their children elsewhere.

Today’s decision applied those two developments to rule in favor of the yeshivas.

First, it held that “the legislature has changed the qualifications for what it means to be providing a substantially equivalent education” and that change ”is applicable to all nonpublic schools.” SED argued that these three yeshivas cannot benefit from the new law, which became effective as of April 1, because they were determined to be non-substantially equivalent in March. SED argued that determination removed their status as nonpublic schools, and made them ineligible under the new law.

To swat down that argument, the Albany Supreme Court turned to the Court of Appeals case brought by PEARLS. The court began its analysis by noting that SED argued in that case that “negative determinations do not cause an institutuion to no longer be able to operate as schools.” It then applied the Court of Appeals decision in Matter of Parents for Education and Religious Liberty in Schools Vs Young, finding that in that case “the Court of Appeals confirmed that a negative determination does not require a school to close or that parents unenroll their children “from a nonpublic school deemed not to provide substantially equivalent education.” Indeed, the Albany Supreme Court found that in its decision “the Court of Appeals still referred to a school that receives a negative determination as a “nonpublic school.” In light of the Court of Appeals decision in the PEARLS case, the court found that SED cannot withhold services or otherwise penalize schools that SED believes are not providing a substantially equivalent education.

YWN expresses its gratitude to all those who helped bring about the new legislation and the Court of Appeals victory, and hopes that today’s decision will mark the end of SED’s 10 year battle against yeshiva education.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

RH_3

Popular Posts

Report: “Ticking Time Bomb” Threatens To Shake Up IDF Leadership

“Public Will Be Shaken If Oct. 7 Probe Is Published,” Senior NSC Official Reveals

TRAGEDY: Petira Of 17-Year-Old Yosef Shea Friedman Z’L, Niftar Two Weeks After Electrical Incident in Kerhonkson

Hamas Again Claims It’s Ready For A Hostage Deal; Netanyahu: Free The Hostages Or Face Gaza’s Ruin

“Kill the Jews!”: Man Armed with Pipe Chases Terrified Jewish Mother Pushing Stroller in Queens

“A Tragedy We’ve Never Seen”: Landmark Streetcar Derails In Lisbon, Portugal, Killing 15 and Injuring 18

NEW DETAILS: Ben Gvir’s Guards Spotted Drones Above His Home; Shin Bet Evacuated The Family

Poll Finds Record Economic Gloom In US, Majority Say American Dream Is Dead

$30 Is The Only Credential You Need To Join “Genocide Scholars” Org, Which Made False Claims About Israel

“History Will Judge Them”: Jim Walden Drops Out of NYC Mayor’s Race, Urges Rivals to Stop Mamdani’s “Trojan Horse”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media