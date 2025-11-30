Advertise
Ben Torah Released After 4.5 Months In Solitary Confinement

Reb Elazar Tzadok Kaufman, who was released on Sunday after 138 days of solitary confinement in Prison 10, was welcomed with joyous dancing in the streets of Bnei Brak.

Kaufman was arrested in July at a protest in Yehud against chillul kevarim, together with two other bnei yeshivos from the Yishuv Hayashan. The three were handed over to the military police for “draft dodging” and imprisoned in Prison 10.

R’ Dovid Menachem Mintzberg was released after 36 days, and R’ Aryeh Mordechai Rabinowitz, grandson of the Mishkenos HaRo’im Rebbe, was released after about 90 days. Today, Reb Kaufman was finally released.

All three refused to wear prison uniforms for religious reasons and were punished with solitary confinement throughout their imprisonment.

Photo: Yossi Kaufman

In honor of Kaufman and in protest of the imprisonment of bnei yeshivos, a large reception is taking place on Sunday evening in Jerusalem.

The event began at 6:00 p.m. with a parade of thousands of children from Talmudei Torah, marching from the Schneller compound. Afterwards, a gathering was held at Kikar Shabbos, led by the Rabbanim of the Yishuv Hayashan. At the conclusion, the entire crowd accompanied Kaufman in a procession through Jerusalem’s streets, accompanied by lively music.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 

