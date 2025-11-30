Advertise
CHASDEI HASHEM: Israeli Security Forces Foil Imminent Terror Attack

Yamam officers during the arrest operation. (Israel Police)

Yamam counterterrorism officers and Menashe Brigade forces arrested five members of a terror cell in the northern Shomron planning an imminent terror attack against Israeli targets.

The arrests were carried out with intelligence information from the Shin Bet.

A joint statement from the IDF, Israel Police and Shin Bet on Sunday said that the terrorists were arrested overnight in the Palestinian village of Barta’a.

The IDF is still operating in the northern Shomron as part of a broad counterterrorism operation it launched in the area last week.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

