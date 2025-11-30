Advertise
IDF: Serious Concerns About UNIFIL Collaborating With Hezbollah

UNIFIL peacekeepers "secure the area" in Khardali, southern Lebanon, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah on November 27, 2024. (AP Photo/ Mohammed Zaatari)

IDF officials recently raised serious concerns that UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL forces) are leaking footage of IDF troops’ activities in southern Lebanon to Hezbollah, which it uses to plan attacks and terror activities against the IDF, Army Radio reported on Sunday morning.

The UNIFIL have been operating in areas close to IDF forces and videoing their activities.

In recent weeks, tensions between UNIFIL and the IDF intensified after the IDF discovered an official UNIFIL document referring to Israel as “the Israeli enemy.”

After the IDF demanded an explanation, the notoriously useless and anti-israel organization claimed that it was an error caused by copying and pasting text from the Lebanese army without correction and apologized for the incident.

A senior IDF officer told reporters, “There’s nothing good about UNIFIL – they mostly get in the way. They contribute nothing, certainly not to disarming Hezbollah. They hinder the IDF’s freedom of action—and we are very concerned that footage of our forces along the border is leaking to Hezbollah. The sooner they leave the area and end their activity, the better.”

Israel’s distrust of the UNIFIL is nothing new but has escalated in recent weeks due to Hezbollah increasingly reentrenching its terror infrastructure in Lebanon and increasing its terror activities.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

